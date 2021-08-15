Tim Tebow makes almost no impact in first preseason game with Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars' preseason game against the Cleveland Browns also marked the return of Tim Tebow to the football field.

The former Heisman Trophy winner, who turned 34 on Saturday, celebrated his birthday and his return to the league by doing ... not much at all.

Getting just a handful of snaps, Tebow made a single appearance in the box score, being credited with one target in the fourth quarter. Tebow got his hand on a pass that was tipped at the line of scrimmage.

Tebow, who was drafted in the first round in 2010 after a record-setting career in college as the quarterback of the Florida Gators, has not appeared in a regular-season NFL game since 2012. He was last kicking around the NFL in the 2015 preseason, when he was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles. But now, after a detour through minor league baseball, he's back and trying to return to the NFL as a tight end.

“It’s an uphill battle,” Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell told USA TODAY Sports regarding Tebow's chances of making the team. “He’s learning a brand new position. But if you’ve ever been around that guy — I’ve only been around him for a few months — you won’t see a guy who prepares, trains and puts more into it than him. He’s put in hours upon hours. To be where he is right now, on the field in an NFL training camp, I think speaks a lot to his commitment.”

Tebow's first outing at tight end produced one funny moment that made the rounds on social media when he threw a block that was hardly textbook on a running play and then proceeded to run into his own man upon getting up from the ground.

There was also a play late in the first half that saw Tavon Austin catch the ball right in front of Tebow, seemingly a miscommunication of some sort with two receivers essentially in the same place.

Certainly plenty for Tim Tebow the tight end to improve on.

Contributing: Associated Press

