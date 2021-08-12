Add the Jaguars to the list of teams who have issued their officially unofficial depth chart.

Via Cole Pepper of News4Jax.com, tight end Tim Tebow is currently buried on the depth chart.

The unofficial depth chart lists Chris Manhertz as the starter, following by James O'Shaughnessy at No. 2 and Luke Farrell as the third-string option. Tebow is lumped in to a three-person “or” group, including Ben Ellefson and Tyler Davis.

Tebow presumably needs to at least rise to clear-cut No. 4 to have any shot at making the 53-man roster. The more likely outcome would be placement on the practice squad, with the opportunity to be called up for game days.

With the preseason starting on Saturday against the Browns, Tebow will get a chance to show what he can do against opponents. And if it ultimately doesn’t work, Tebow likely would be given the chance to “retire” in lieu of being cut.

Through two weeks of camp, Tebow still hasn’t spoken to the media. To their credit, the Jaguars have done a great job of making what easily could have been a three-ring circus largely a non-issue.

Tim Tebow has a long way to go, based on Jaguars’ unofficial depth chart originally appeared on Pro Football Talk