Tim Tebow: I know it will be a challenge, but it is one I embrace

The Tim Tebow watch went into effect in Jacksonville before the draft and the expected deal for him to join the team as a tight end went through on Thursday morning.

Tebow is expected to practice with the team on Thursday and it will mark his first time taking part in an NFL practice since a failed attempt to make the Eagles in 2015. The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback last appeared in a game with the Jets in 2012.

His extended layoff and position change have led many to put long odds against the 33-year-old being able to do more for the Jaguars than generate attention. In a statement accompanying the team’s official announcement, Tebow said he acknowledges and welcomes those long odds.

“I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team,” Tebow said. “I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone’s support as I embark on this new journey.”

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer coach Tebow at Florida and is likely the only coach who would offer Tebow this kind of opportunity. If history is any guide, Tebow’s efforts to make the most of that chance are likely to be closely scrutinized in Jacksonville this summer.

