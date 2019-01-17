Tim Tebow got another invite to major-league spring training with the Mets

Tim Tebow will get another chance to prove himself at spring training. (AP Photo)

New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow will get a chance to face off against some of the best players in baseball once again. The 31-year-old former NFL quarterback is among the non-roster players the Mets have invited to spring training.

It’s not the first time Tebow has received that invitation. He appeared in major-league spring training in 2018 as well. Tebow picked up one hit in 18 at-bats, putting up a .056 average with 11 strikeouts and one walk. He was one of the team’s early cuts.

Mets fans will remember Tebow also appeared in spring training games in 2017. He was part of the team’s minor-league spring training back then, however.

Tebow is hoping he can impress the Mets after another year of seasoning in the minors. At Double-A last season, Tebow hit .273/.336/.399, with six home runs, over 298 plate appearances. His season was cut short by a hand injury.

While Tebow’s average and on-base percentage were much improved, strikeouts continued to be a problem. Tebow racked up 103 whiffs in his 298 plate appearances, which resulted in a 34.5 percent strikeout rate. That would have ranked as third-highest in the majors in 2018 — behind Chris Davis and Joey Gallo.

With all that said, Tebow could still make an impact on new Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen. During the winter, Van Wagenen said he would not rule out the possibility of Tebow breaking camp with the Mets, though it’s far more likely Tebow begins the year in Triple-A.

For Tebow, the true test of whether he’s ready might depend on how he performs against Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer. The two faced off in both 2017 and 2018 in spring training. Scherzer got the best of Tebow twice.

Here’s hoping we get to see Scherzer vs. Tebow Round 3 this spring. Maybe third time will be a charm for Tebow?

