If Tim Tebow gets NFL chance, Colin Kaepernick should, Kurt Warner says

Warner says Kap should get NFL chance if Tebow gets one originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner believes Colin Kaepernick deserves an opportunity in the NFL. He always has felt this way, and he believes this is even more true if Tim Tebow does in fact sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I believe Colin should have had opportunities a long time ago to get another chance to play in the league," Warner said to TMZ Sports. "Why that hasn't happened, I don't know. Everybody can speculate. I don't know if all this correlates. I don't if one situation leads into another one.

"But I believe Colin should have had, or should have, another opportunity."

Is there still time for that to happen? Warner believes so.

"I do," he said. "You never know. I think he should have an opportunity."

Tebow is attempting to join his old college coach, Urban Meyer, in Jacksonville with the former quarterback converting to tight end. Warner was asked if Kaepernick also should make a position change.

"No, I think he should play quarterback," Warner made clear. "I think when he got out of the game he was as good as a lot of quarterbacks in this league, and that's the bottom line."

Kaepernick, 33, last played in the NFL for the 49ers in the 2016 season. After returning from injury, he started 11 games and threw 16 touchdowns while being intercepted just four times. He also ran for 468 yards and two more TDs that season.

Tebow, also 33, hasn't played in the NFL since 2012 when he made only eight pass attempts. He played as many years in Minor League Baseball as he did in the NFL.

At this point, the only people who think Tebow deserves another chance in the NFL but Colin Kaepernick doesn't are the same ones who think a flag holds more value than human lives.

Warner isn't against Tebow's comeback attempt, but it's clear he sees the hypocrisy from the NFL when it comes to Kaepernick.

