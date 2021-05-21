When only one team wants you, you can’t drive a hard bargain. And that’s reflected in Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow’s contract.

Tebow signed a one-year deal for $920,000, which is the league minimum salary for a player with his level of experience. He gets nothing guaranteed. He also has an injury split, meaning the Jaguars aren’t on the hook for his entire salary if he suffers a season-ending injury.

There would be no reason for the Jaguars to give Tebow more than the league minimum (some would say there’s no reason for the Jaguars to sign Tebow at all), so nothing is surprising here.

Tebow only makes the salary if he makes the roster, which is unlikely. But even if he never plays for the Jaguars, Tebow gets a cut of the jerseys with his name on them, which are already selling well.

Tim Tebow gets minimum salary, no guarantees originally appeared on Pro Football Talk