Quarterback-turned-tight-end Tim Tebow was back on a football field on Saturday, which also was his 34th birthday. Whether he’ll be on a football field four weeks from today remains to be seen.

Tebow participated in 16 snaps at tight end against the Browns, 24 percent of the offensive reps by the Jaguars. He had no involvement in special teams.

Of 21 Jaguars who had passes thrown their way, Tebow was among six who was targeted once with no receptions.

Tebow would have had a nice catch (or at least a chance to make one), but receiver Tavon Austin broke in front of Tebow and caught the ball instead. The more viral moment came from a block by Tebow that was anything but devastating.

The unofficial depth chart showed Tebow in a three-way tie for fourth string. He surely has plenty of work to do to stick around as a member of the 53-man roster or the practice squad.

The fact that he wasn’t used on special teams may be an ominous sign, since it’s unlikely that he’ll be so high on the depth chart that he’ll avoid the extra duties. Of the six tight ends who played on Saturday night, Tebow was the only one to not be involved in a single special-teams play.

Tim Tebow gets 16 snaps at tight end in preseason opener originally appeared on Pro Football Talk