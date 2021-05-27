Tim Tebow’s former teammate doesn’t think he’ll make the Jaguars roster

Another former teammate of Tim Tebow isn’t high on his odds to make the Jacksonville Jaguars roster.

Champ Bailey played with Tebow for the Denver Broncos for the signal-caller’s only two seasons in the Mile High city. He joined CBS Sports’ All Things Covered podcast to discuss Tebow’s comeback bid to the NFL.

The Hall of Fame cornerback believed like many others that the former Broncos quarterback should’ve made the position swap to tight end almost a decade earlier.

“I think something about him wanting to play quarterback … disabled him from getting the chance to play tight end,” Bailey said, according to CBSsports.com, “at least at a younger age. … I think he should have made that move years ago instead of forcing himself to be a quarterback.”

However, he did compliment Tebow’s leadership skills.

“He’s infectious,” Bailey said. “A great leader. I love his preparation. But I grew up with a lot of guys like that and they just didn’t have enough athletic ability to play football. He has a lot of great qualities, but he’s just not an NFL quarterback.”

Mark Bailey down as another former teammate of Tebow or NFL media personality that doesn’t give the former Florida star much of a shot to last long in Jacksonville.

