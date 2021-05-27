Tim Tebow’s former teammate doesn’t think he’ll make the Jaguars roster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zachary Huber
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Another former teammate of Tim Tebow isn’t high on his odds to make the Jacksonville Jaguars roster.

Champ Bailey played with Tebow for the Denver Broncos for the signal-caller’s only two seasons in the Mile High city. He joined CBS Sports’ All Things Covered podcast to discuss Tebow’s comeback bid to the NFL.

The Hall of Fame cornerback believed like many others that the former Broncos quarterback should’ve made the position swap to tight end almost a decade earlier.

“I think something about him wanting to play quarterback … disabled him from getting the chance to play tight end,” Bailey said, according to CBSsports.com, “at least at a younger age. … I think he should have made that move years ago instead of forcing himself to be a quarterback.”

However, he did compliment Tebow’s leadership skills.

“He’s infectious,” Bailey said. “A great leader. I love his preparation. But I grew up with a lot of guys like that and they just didn’t have enough athletic ability to play football. He has a lot of great qualities, but he’s just not an NFL quarterback.”

Mark Bailey down as another former teammate of Tebow or NFL media personality that doesn’t give the former Florida star much of a shot to last long in Jacksonville.

Related

Trevor Lawrence says Tim Tebow is a 'guy you want to be around'

This former Gator unsurprisingly supports Tim Tebow's transition to tight end

Mel Kiper critical of Tim Tebow's addition to Jacksonville Jaguars

Tim Tebow's former teammate says he wasn't good as a tight end

What could have been: What if Tim Tebow converted to tight end 10 years ago?

Recommended Stories

  • Why didn’t the Packers tell Aaron Rodgers about the plan to draft Jordan Love?

    Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith, who knows a thing or two about being entrenched as a starter and having the team draft his replacement, has said that the Packers’ handling of Aaron Rodgers has been “inexcusable.” Here’s one reason for Smith’s belief. Rodgers didn’t know that the Packers planned to trade up for Jordan Love [more]

  • There’s a new No. 1 in the basketball recruiting rankings. Does Kentucky have a shot?

    Jalen Duren has taken over the top spot from Emoni Bates in the Rivals rankings for the rising senior class, and UK is in the mix.

  • Minnesota hits 600,000 COVID-19 cases, viral activity drops off

    Minnesota surpassed 600,000 reported infections with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 on Thursday, despite continued signs that the latest pandemic wave has peaked and that viral activity is nearing its lowest levels since last summer. The state reported 505 more infections on Thursday as well as 10 COVID-19 deaths, raising its totals in the pandemic to 600,408 infections and 7,403 deaths ...

  • Yellen says Biden budget to push U.S. debt higher, not inflation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that President Joe Biden's fiscal 2022 budget plan will push U.S. debt above the size of the U.S. economy, but will not contribute to inflationary pressures, which she views as temporary. Yellen told a U.S. House of Representatives Appropriations subcommittee hearing that the White House and Treasury were closely monitoring inflation but there was still slack in the economy that can absorb increased spending.

  • 76ers' Tobias Harris on Russell Westbrook popcorn dump: 'Why'd it have to be somebody in our fanbase?'

    Philadelphia sports fans have a certain reputation.

  • Knicks indefinitely ban fan for spitting on Hawks star Trae Young

    The New York Knicks issued a statement confirming a fan in attendance on Wednesday night spit on Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young. The Knicks banned the fan from Madison Square Garden indefinitely.

  • Canada basketball loads camp roster for Tokyo qualifying bid

    Virtually all of Canada's top NBA players, excluding those who are injured, have accepted invitations to attend training camp next month in advance of that country's last chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Canada will play host to a six-team qualifier in Victoria, British Columbia, that starts June 29. In all, 21 players accepted camp invites from Canada - including 14 of the 16 leading Canadian-born scorers in the NBA this season.

  • Javy Baez fools Pirates into the dumbest baseball play of the season

    Javier Baez baited the Pirates into making one of the dumbest plays ever.

  • Canada basketball loads camp roster for Tokyo qualifying bid

    Virtually all of Canada’s top NBA players, excluding those who are injured, have accepted invitations to attend training camp next month in advance of that country’s last chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. Canada will play host to a six-team qualifier in Victoria, British Columbia, that starts June 29. In all, 21 players accepted camp invites from Canada — including 14 of the 16 leading Canadian-born scorers in the NBA this season.

  • Tennis-Jamie Murray criticises French Open doubles prize money cut, hotel conditions

    Murray, a seven-times doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam champion, also complained after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) pushed back the claycourt tournament from its scheduled start. The year's second Grand Slam was postponed by a week to welcome more fans on the grounds compared to last year's rescheduled tournament when only 1,000 were allowed at Roland Garros every day in September.

  • Can Aaron Rodgers’ rift with Packers be fixed? 4 weeks into standoff, there's a sliver of hope.

    He took some light slaps. He appealed to the kind of thing fans would understand. But he never called in the airstrike that could have advanced a trade push. And a few days later, that’s what lingers.

  • Tennis-Osaka finds support after decision to skip press at French Open

    PARIS (Reuters) -Naomi Osaka received support from several athletes on Thursday but was slammed by French Tennis Federation (FFT) President Gilles Moretton after saying she would not attend press conferences at this year's French Open. Having said that the nature of the questions puts an undue burden on players' mental health, four-times Grand Slam champion Osaka was supported by rival Iga Swiatek's sports psychologist.

  • FRENCH OPEN 2021: Federer, Serena at last Paris Slam of 30s

    After all, the 20-time major champion will be entered in his first Grand Slam tournament in more than 15 months when play begins on the red clay of Roland Garros in the leafy southwestern outskirts of Paris on Sunday. Consider this summary of his circumstances: Federer has accumulated more operations on his right knee (two) than victories (one, in three matches) since February 2020.

  • Soccer-Emery urges Villarreal to break another barrier in Europa League final

    Villarreal coach Unai Emery believes the Europa League final against Manchester United is an opportunity for his side to assert themselves among the top teams on the continent, urging them to take the final step of winning a major trophy. "We've broken down the barrier of semi-finals in Europe and we feel proud of that but we feel a responsibility to take another step, because we want to keep breaking down barriers," Emery told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's game. Hailing from a town of 50,000 people, Villarreal were an unknown entity in Spain until getting promoted to La Liga for the first time in 1998 and have since consolidated their position among the top teams in the country.

  • Tennis-Serena needs to be more creative, add variety to game - Wilander

    Serena Williams needs to be creative and add variety to her game if the 39-year-old American wants to tame the current power-hitters on clay, seven-time Grand Slam singles winner Mats Wilander told Reuters ahead of this week's French Open. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. Williams reached four Grand Slam finals in 2018 and 2019 but has failed to get past the last 16 at Roland Garros in her last three appearances.

  • Paige VanZant faces Rachael Ostovich at Bare Knuckle FC on July 23

    Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich will run things back, but on a different stage.

  • Showtime Sports announces Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul broadcast team

    The broadcast team for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul pay-per-view boxing match has been revealed.

  • NBA betting: Picks against the spread for Thursday night's playoff games

    Yahoo Sports’ Jared Quay has picks for all three of Thursday night's NBA playoff games.

  • Dog of the Day: Heat are too tough and talented to get swept by Bucks

    The Heat are a talented, tough team and they know the situation they're in.

  • Jon Jones hires veteran boxing promoter as Dana White says Francis Ngannou-Derrick Lewis fight set

    UFC president Dana White gave a hearty thumbs up Wednesday to Jon Jones’ announcement that he’d hired former Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer as his new adviser.