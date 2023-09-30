Tim Tebow explains ways that Auburn can help Payton Thorne reach the top of his game

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze understands that in order to succeed in the SEC, offensive success needs to be at the top of the checklist.

Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne has not gotten off to as great of a start as he would like, and Freeze admits that there is a spread of blame for his struggles.

“We’re asked to be psychologists along with being a coach. I feel like there’s things our staff has let him down on. Some of it is him, and he knows that and owns it,” Freeze said.

Freeze says that he will do a better job of coaching and preparing Thorne to succeed, but does Thorne’s troubles stop at coaching? Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow does not think so.

Tebow was a guest during the Paul Finebaum Show on Friday, where he outlined Thorne’s struggles and detailed ways to fix them. The Heisman Trophy winner says that Thorne will succeed once the entire offense succeeds.

“You know, it’s not like Payton Thorne had a lot of time. The receivers weren’t really winning a bunch of one-on-ones. They weren’t able to consistently run the ball,” Tebow said Friday of Auburn’s most recent game at Texas A&M. “So there are a lot of people who just want to say quarterback and that’s not fair. It’s everybody on the offensive side.”

Tebow also credits Auburn’s lack of identity for causing struggles as well.

“They’ve all got to do a little bit of a heart check, a gut check, and say, ‘OK, who are we?” Tebow said. “And how can we find a little bit of flash every now and then offensively,’”

Thorne and the Auburn Tigers will look to upset No. 1 Georgia at 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire