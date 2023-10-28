Tim Tebow explains the Florida-Georgia rivalry game legacy

Break out the coolers and mix the cocktails, it’s time for the Florida-Georgia game. The hype was building all week and fans are more than ready for kickoff.

Another member of the UF appreciation club is co-host of SEC Nation Tim Tebow, who’s played in four editions of the annual rivalry bout. Tebow explained to America what makes the game so special every season.

“Let me put this in perspective,” Tebow said. “In a few hours, both of these teams will drive over the Hart Bridge, and when you get to the top of the Hart Bridge, you’re gonna see over a million people that are surrounding this stadium behind me in downtown Jacksonville and it’s a surreal feeling.”

Tebow then goes on to exclaim how there’s a Hall of Fame for the annual rivalry showdown. Former Gators defensive back Joe Haden will be inducted into the Class of 2023 on Saturday.

“That’s what makes it different,” Tebow said.

The former Heisman Trophy recipient also enjoys how EverBank Stadium is split between UGA and Florida fans.

“It’s an awesome atmosphere and when you walk in the stadium,” Tebow said. “Let me tell you what else makes it unique and different? (The stadium) is split 50/50. On one side, it’s orange and blue. On the other side, it’s red and black. Guess what, at all times, people are cheering until you do your job until the very end, when the other side is empty. That’s what makes this game unique and different than most of the rest.”

The Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs will kickoff the 2023 edition of its rivalry at 3:30 p.m. EDT. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports.

