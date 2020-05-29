Tim Tebow doesn’t look so great in this former Mets minor leaguers’ Festivus-esque airing of grievances

Calling all Vols, Dawgs, ‘Noles and Canes, we have big news for you: Tim Tebow—lord and savoir and by most accounts an all-around pretty good guy—might be what you thought he was all along. Well, at least according to longtime Mets minor leaguer Andrew Church that is. On Thursday night, after being released by the Mets once and for all, Church finally cracked, airing six seasons worth of dirty laundry in a late-night Instagram post that makes for some seriously entertaining (and depressing) reading. Check it out.

RELATED: Meet the mess: The best backpages in New York Mets history

Now, in Tebow’s defense, the Wilpons and their trickle-down crap-o-nomics bear the brunt of Church’s wrath here. He even accuses them of trying to make him pitch with a torn UCL, which feels like a big no-no. But still the Tebow tidbits are juicier than a Saturday morning Capri Sun commercial, with Church alleging that not only did guys lose their jobs to make room for Tebow on the roster, but that Tebow may have been collecting a cut of the increased profit as well, despite that cushy ESPN/NFL nest egg. If that is indeed true, it’s a bad look for a guy whose entire brand is avoiding bad looks.

Not all of this is Tebow’s fault. In fact, when it comes to the Mets' organizational issues, Tebow is just a drop in Flushing Bay. But still, it’s tough to look at Tebow’s career numbers and not see conspiracy: Tebow has jumped level every single year since joining the Mets in 2017, moving from Fall ball to Low A, to High A, to Single, to Double, and finally to Triple, even scoring a couple invites to Mets spring training along the way. All the while, Tebow has averaged a paltry .218 at the dish, and his Triple A numbers are even more damning, batting .163 and driving in 19 runs in 77 games for the Syracuse Mets in 2019.

So when Church writes, “Thank you to all the players and coaches who had the passion and drive to empower each other and push the game forward. Fuck you to everyone who wasn’t. You have no place in baseball,” it’s not hard to imagine who he’s talking about.

RELATED: Jose Canseco can help Tim Tebow hit 40 major league homers, says Jose Canseco