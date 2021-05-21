Tim Tebow’s deal is a 1-year deal worth the NFL’s minimum for veterans

The details of the contract for quarterback-turned-tight end Tim Tebow have been revealed, and unsurprisingly, the Jacksonville Jaguars signed the two-time national champion and former Heisman Trophy-winner to the veteran minimum, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Tebow will be on a one-year, $920,000 deal that includes no guaranteed money and an injury split, meaning his salary would drop below the league minimum if he ends up on the injured reserve.

Considering he has no experience playing tight end since his freshman year of high school, it was expected that Tebow would be given a “prove it” contract, and it’s not like he particularly needs the money. Just from his professional contracts alone, Bleacher Report estimates that he’s made over $10 million.

That doesn’t even include endorsement deals or his broadcasting contract with ESPN, the details of which aren’t publicly available but it’s presumably a lucrative deal. This experiment is clearly not about the money for Tebow, who could very well see none if he fails to make the team.

Rather, it seems coach Urban Meyer’s former quarterback at Florida is simply itching for a chance to get back into high-level football however he can. His odds of making the team remain very slim, but if it works out, he will be an incredibly cheap rostered player in Jacksonville.