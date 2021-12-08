Tim Tebow critical of Georgia, Stetson Bennett after SEC championship

Former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow, now an analyst with ESPN, had a lot to say about the Georgia Bulldogs’ effort in a loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship Game last Saturday.

After another Georgia loss to Alabama, Tebow said he think the Dawgs will need a “special performance” and “elite quarterback play” to recover from the loss.

“I think it’s going to take a special performance, it will take elite playmakers, or elite quarterback play to get over the hump,” Tebow said on the SEC Network.

Elite quarterback play was unfortunately not there for Georgia on Saturday. Stetson Bennett was 29/48 for 340 yards and three touchdowns. But he threw two very costly interceptions, including one that was returned for a touchdown. He struggled to connect with his receivers and was visibly frustrated numerous times.

“I think Nick Saban and his staff outcoached Kirby; (Bennett) and his receivers just weren’t on the same page all day long,” Tebow said. “Those two red zone opportunities in the third quarter (an interception and turnover on downs), that’s the game right there.”

Tebow noted Bennett’s body language as well. Making mention to how the quarterback would extend his arms and face his palms to the dome after another incompletion.

“How many times Stetson looks at them like this,” Tebow said with his palms facing up. “He did it to (James) Cook one time, he did it to Brock (Bowers) a couple of times.”

Tebow empathized with Georgia fans whose frustration levels are at an all-time high after a seventh straight loss to Alabama.

“It goes back to leadership, and it goes back to coaching,” Tebow said. “How many times can you have one of these (games). You practiced all year for this moment,” Tebow said. “If I’m a Georgia fan, that’s what I’m a little disappointed in. I think that’s going to be something that really bothers Kirby.”

There’s still a chance that Bennett and Georgia can have another shot at Alabama if both teams win their playoff games. But if that happens, Georgia will have a lot of work to do if it even wants a chance.