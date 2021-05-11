A schism could be in the offing.

With the Jaguars reportedly planning to sign quarterback outfielder tight end Tim Tebow, there’s a chance not everyone in the locker room will roll out the red carpet for a guy whose job opportunity seems to be more about hype and revenue than Xs and Os.

Via Jeff Darlington of EPN, “not everybody in the Jaguars building is thrilled” with the looming arrival of coach Urban Meyer’s former Florida protégé.

That’s a point Simms made on PFT Live. How will the other players react to a player who is more sideshow than serious football player? Then, how will Meyer — who has always been the unquestioned emperor of his football team — react to that?

Earlier this year, Meyer made a controversial coaching hire. He quickly parted ways with Chris Doyle after facing strong pressure and scrutiny. Although it’s unlikely that Meyer will suffer a similar external reaction to signing Tebow, Tebow could end up being a tough sell internally.

How Meyer sells it, whether other players buy it, and what Meyer does about it will remain to be seen. At some point, Tebow will have to show that he belongs. If he can’t, but if he then isn’t abruptly cut, Meyer could have a credibility issue in his locker room.

Tim Tebow’s arrival could be an issue within the Jaguars building originally appeared on Pro Football Talk