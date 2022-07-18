Tim Tebow announces top-five SEC quarterbacks in 2022

In this article:

The Southeastern Conference media days returned to the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia Monday.

SEC media days were held at the College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center in 2018.

The 2022 media days are taking place July 18-21 and SEC Network is televising the annual event.

Greg Sankey discusses if Oklahoma and Texas will play in SEC before 2025

Former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow provided his analysis of the SEC’s top-five signal-callers on SEC Network Monday at media days.

Below are Tebow’s top-five SEC quarterbacks in 2022.

Bryce Young (Alabama)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Will Levis (Kentucky)

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Richardson (Florida)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Rattler (South Carolina)

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Hendon Hooker (Tennessee)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

1

1

1

1