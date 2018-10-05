Tim Tebow agrees with Nick Saban, calls Alabama student section 'entitled'

Tim Tebow agrees with Nick Saban about Alabama’s student section. (Getty)

Alabama has steamrolled opponents so badly through the first five weeks of the 2018 season that the Tide’s biggest obstacle is its own student section.

After Nick Saban landed on the lack of student support in Alabama’s blowout win over Louisiana as a topic to complain about mid-week, ESPN analyst and former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow decided to agree with him Friday. Tebow even went as far as to call Alabama’s student section “entitled.”

.@TimTebow thinks Nick Saban has every right to be upset with the Alabama student section. pic.twitter.com/56gtMd16jT — First Take (@FirstTake) October 5, 2018





“I agree with him. I love it. I think the fans there are getting so entitled at Alabama, specifically the students,” Tebow said. “Listen, as a student you’ve done nothing to win all these titles, OK? You’ve spent a little bit of your daddy’s money to show up at a game and to go to school there. But you need to — you say you’re the best fans in college football, well you need to show up. I don’t care if you’re playing Lousiana whoever or if you’re playing Hoover High School. You show up to the game and support your team because if you want to say you’re the best fans in the country you show up to every game no matter what.”

We’re not going to dissect Tebow’s comments because they aren’t worth it. It’s truly amazing that it’s Oct. 5 and one of the biggest complaints around the Alabama football team is that students and fans aren’t staying for all four quarters of blowouts or want to go to a game against an opponent Alabama is paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to play. Talk about elite first-world football program problems.

Part of Saban’s argument was that his players deserve more support. And he’s right, college athletes do deserve more support. They should be paid.

