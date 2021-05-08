Tim Stutzle with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets
Tim Stutzle (Ottawa Senators) with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 05/08/2021
Tim Stutzle (Ottawa Senators) with a Goal vs. Winnipeg Jets, 05/08/2021
Phil Mickelson is known for his mischievous sense of humour, but he was being deadly serious here at Quail Hollow on Wednesday when responding to a question about Super League Golf. "It's a big deal to give up control of your schedule,” the five-time major winner said. “I don’t know if the players would be selfless enough to do that.” It is fair to say that even those who sympathise with the likes of Justin Rose – as the Englishman wrestles with the extraordinary dilemma of banking more than a $100 million at the risk of being booted off the sport’s two main tours, as well as the majors and the Ryder Cup – would claim it be a “selfless” act. Certainly not Rory McIlroy who produced a rant for the ages earlier that day over why the Saudi breakaway circuit is golf’s “money grab” equivalent of football’s European Super League. However, Mickelson made the argument regardless. “I think the fans would love it because they would see the best players play exponentially more times,” he said. “Instead of four or five times, it would be 20 times… But every other sport, the entity or teams or leagues control the schedule. Whereas here, we’re able to control it. “We all make a very good living. We all do well. I’ve already had kids and I had the ability to control my schedule and be at big moments in their lives. If you’re a younger player, are you going to give that up?” McIlroy’s line of debate was rather different and will surely have resonated with the overwhelming majority. The 32-year-old talked of "playing this game to try to cement my place in history and my legacy and to win major championships” and backed Monahan and the European Tour in their warnings of issuing lifetime bans.
A proposed golf 'Super League' is largely meeting a similar reception to its flaming failure soccer counterpart.
Golden Boy’s Oscar De La Hoya opens up about his relationship with Canelo Alvarez ahead of his big bout with Billy Joe Saunders.
John Probst, NASCAR senior vice president of racing innovation, explains how the Next Gen’s composite body will impact racing in 2022.
Tom Wilson reached out to Artemi Panarin in the aftermath of the most talked about incident in hockey this week, and now he's ready to move on from his latest controversy. In his first interview since a scrum against New York that left Panarin injured, led to a $5,000 fine and sparked a fight-filled rematch two nights later, the Washington Capitals forward said Friday he's good to go after an upper-body injury and glad the Rangers star is doing better. "I’m feeling good," said Wilson, who appeared to have cuts on his right hand from a fight with Brendan Smith on Wednesday night.
The New York Rangers in less than 72 hours lost their best player to injury, fired their president and general manager, and had another player suspended. The NHL fined the Rangers an extraordinary $250,000 on Thursday for what Commissioner Gary Bettman called demeaning personal comments made publicly about head of player safety George Parros. It’s believed to be the largest publicly announced fine of its kind in NHL history.
Kevin Harvick is hoping his winless start to the season will end at Darlington Raceway — just like last year. Harvick hadn't taken the checkered flag in 2020 until winning at the “Lady in Black” last May 17 in NASCAR's return to racing after more than two months away because of the pandemic. Eight more victories followed, including a win at the Southern 500 on the old country track last Labor Day weekend.
The escalating Super League Golf saga has taken a fresh turn with the Saudi Arabia investors behind the proposed breakaway circuit dramatically outbidding the PGA Tour to take effective control of the Asian Tour. Telegraph Sport revealed on Tuesday that many of the top names in the game — including world No 1 Dustin Johnson and former world No 1 Justin Rose — are mulling over five-year offers worth more than $100m to join the SGL, with Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, warning the players at a mandatory meeting here at Quail Hollow Country Club on Tuesday night that anyone signing would be immediately suspended and face a lifetime ban. And with the European Tour onside, that would almost certainly mean they would not be eligible to play in the Ryder Cup, starting with this year’s match in September. But the Saudis are set to buy themselves credibility and a place at the official table with the audacious Asian Tour buy-out. It is understood that they have guaranteed more than $100m to the cash-poor circuit in a five-year deal, approximately four times what the PGA Tour offered in a counter-bid. Both the Asian and PGA Tours have been contacted for comment. It is a complex situation, but insiders suspect that, as well as giving the SLG many venues to start up as planned in September 2022, the Saudis will also try to buy up the other "smaller" Tours around the world, including the Sunshine Tour, the Australasia Tour, the Japan Tour and the Korea Tour. Oliver Brown: If Dustin Johnson and other stars spurn Ryder Cup for Saudi Arabian cash, golf will never forgive them If nothing else it would be a spectacular show of financial might that would split the game in half with the PGA Tour and European Tour bound by the "strategic alliance" signed last year. That was supposedly meant to kill off the SLG plan - then known as Premier Golf League - but the Saudis are pushing on. And the growing feeling in the locker room is that certain veterans such as Phil Mickelson, Rose and Henrik Stenson are taking the offer extremely seriously. "Put it this way, you're in your 40s, coming to the end of your career, you might have one Ryder Cup left in you and someone is dangling more than $100m in your face," a source said to Telegraph Sport. "What would you do?" Other heavyweight targets for the Saudis include Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Bryson DeChambeau. Rory McIlroy voiced his opposition to the scheme last year and Tiger Woods is understood not to be interested despite the ridiculous numbers.
Bryson DeChambeau is known as “the Scientist” because of his academic approach to the game and so certain was the former quantum physics student of the accuracy of his sums, that he departed this Wells Fargo Championship on Friday certain he had missed the cut. Yet when his private jet touched down in his hometown of Dallas, he realised – shock, horror – that his calculations had been wrong. In the three hours he had spent in the air, the wind had created havoc on the Quail Hollow leaderboard. “So yesterday I made triple bogey on the seventh [his 16th] and even though I chipped in at the eighth, I finished with a 74 on two over and thought there’s no way, I’m in 90th with 65 making it,” DeChambeau said. “But by the time I landed I was in 64th or 63rd and I’m like ‘whoops!’ ” Surely the aircraft could have performed a hasty about-turn. “I hoped so, but the problem was that the crew had done their hours, so we had to get a new crew and although we tried we couldn’t work it out, so had to leave it until the early hours,” DeChambeau explained. “I went to bed at 8pm, was up at 1am and I left Dallas at 2.45am, I got here at 6.20am, drove the 30 minutes to the course, put on my clothes in the locker room and headed out. I did get a workout in my gym last night, though.” Well, of course he did, and the exhaustion was worth it as the 27-year-old shot a 68 to move to one under. However, at one stage it seemed as if DeChambeau would take emphatic advantage of his unexpected Saturday tee-time, but he double-bogeyed the 18th.
The Cowboys continue their jersey rotations. Questions are raised over LVE and Jaylon Smith, schedules are released and rookies!
As Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf prepares to run the 100-meter dash, pro track athletes are eager to show the NFL what real speed looks like.
Of all the potential landing spots for Aaron Rodgers, Stephen A. Smith likes Ron Rivera's club the most.
Two of the 49ers' recent first-round picks already are putting in work together.
Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia outlasted Petra Kvitova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the Mutua Madrid Open. Barty needed one hour, 48 minutes to defeat the Czech to improve to 11-1 in three-set matches she's played in 2021. "It's just always staying in the fight," Barty said.
Jon Jones is "without words" after watching Diego Sanchez hang upside down and absorbing strikes from his trainer, Joshua Fabia.
Zach Wilson has been busy working the phones in his first week-plus as the newest quarterback of the New York Jets. “Talking to him on the phone, I could tell he's like a general just by what he was saying,” said wide receiver Elijah Moore, the Jets' second-round selection. The 21-year-old Wilson understands the task at hand and fully embraces it.
Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo has raised plenty of eyebrows with his comments on USMNT star Weston McKennie.
David Ortiz believes a player of Albert Pujols' caliber should have been allowed to determine the end of his career.
The defending champion Lakers might have to battle in the play-in tournament after Friday's loss.
Minute-by-minute analysis of USMNT star Christian Pulisic, as he played a key role for Chelsea at Manchester City.