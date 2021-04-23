Tim Stutzle with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks
Tim Stutzle (Ottawa Senators) with a Goal vs. Vancouver Canucks, 04/22/2021
RJ Barrett scored 18 of his 24 points as part of a huge third quarter for the New York Knicks as they topped the visiting Charlotte Hornets 109-97 on Tuesday night for their seventh straight win. The Knicks (32-27) shot 48.2 percent from the field, getting a boost from reserves Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley, who each racked up 17 points. Julius Randle and Reggie Bullock chipped in with 16 points apiece.
Premier League Chief Excutive Richard Masters had approached executives from Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City on Wednesday asking them to relinquish their positions on working groups, Sky Sports said. Tottenham Hotspur are not represented on any of the Premier League's key committees.
The NBA released dates and times for 2021 NBA free agency. What better time to take a look ahead at what should be another wild offseason in a league that has been dominated by player movement in recent years.
Larry Nance Jr. (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls, 04/21/2021
No current NASCAR Xfinity Series driver has attained mastery over superspeedways to the extent achieved by Kaulig Racing‘s Justin Haley, who will try for his third straight Talladega Superspeedway win in Saturday‘s Ag-Pro 300 (4 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Haley, who will start fifth, swept both Talladega races last year. […]
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis said he plans to return to the court Thursday against the Dallas Mavericks as long as he feels ready the day of the game. The Lakers listed Davis as questionable for the contest. Davis has missed two-plus months of the season with a calf injury that he described to reporters Wednesday as a "ripping" feeling when he aggravated it Feb. 14 against the Denver Nuggets.
Bubba Watson had called Scottie Scheffler early in January during the Hawaii Swing to pitch the idea of being partners in New Orleans.
The BMF champ's combat sports journey began with backyard brawls hosted by Kimbo Slice.
"I got a little over carried away. And I apologize."
Protecting franchise quarterback Joe Burrow should be the main priority, right?
The Chiefs wanted to revolutionize the universe of jersey numbers available to players. The quarterback who beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV doesn’t like that very much. “Good luck trying to block the right people now!” Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady posted on Instagram. “[G]oing to make for a lot of bad football.” It possibly [more]
Chargers general manager Tom Telesco isn't afraid to move up to get his guy.
Is Julian Edelman suggesting he didn't have a strong bond with Wes Welker?
Russell Westbrook believes he should get more credit for his defense. He showed why against Stephen Curry.
Brad Keselowski is known as a superspeedway expert in NASCAR circles, and after winning the GEICO 70 in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series in a late-race pass, his status holds true in the sim world, too. The 2012 NASCAR Cup Series champ passed race-dominant James Davison on a late-race restart as chaos unfolded deep […]
The Bears land a starting offensive tackle in the first round of the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from The Sporting News.
MMA veteran Pearl Gonzalez has signed a multi-fight deal with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.
Alex Smith wasn't happy with how Washington handled his improbable return.
Alex Smith inspired many with his comeback for the Washington Football Team, but the quarterback took issue with his coaches' approach.
Amazon has said it “understands and shares the concerns raised by football fans” in regards to the proposed — and hugely controversial — European Super League, Variety reports. In a statement released Tuesday, the subscription video service, which had previously refused to comment on the new league, made clear it is not involved in the […]