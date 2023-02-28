Tim Stutzle with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Associated Press

Kyle Dubas made it clear he was not reacting to trades by division rivals in making the Toronto Maple Leafs' latest move. The Leafs acquired forward Sam Lafferty and defenseman Jake McCabe from Chicago on Monday, in the aftermath of division-rival Tampa Bay making another pre-deadline splash and not long after NHL-leading Boston added size and toughness to bulk up for the playoffs. Toronto sent a conditional 2025 first-round pick, a second-rounder in 2026, prospect Pavel Gogolev and forward Joey Anderson to the Blackhawks for Lafferty, McCabe and conditional fifth-round picks in 2024 and ‘25.