Tim Shaw and Steve Gleason, both battling ALS, will be captains for Titans-Saints game

Two former special teams standouts who are now battling ALS will serve as the honorary captains in Sunday's Titans-Saints game.

Tim Shaw and Steve Gleason were announced as captains and will both be on the field for the pregame coin toss.

Shaw had a six-year NFL career and was the Titans' special teams captain in 2011 and 2012. He was diagnosed with ALS in 2014.

Gleason made one of the greatest plays in Saints history when he blocked a punt in the Saints' 2005 home opener, their first game back at the Superdome a year after Hurricane Katrina. He was diagnosed with ALS in 2011.

"We're excited to have Tim be our honorary captain," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said, via ESPN. "Obviously Steve Gleason and what he means to the Saints, we're hopefully bringing awareness to an awful disease that has taken two warriors and put them in a chair. But they’re fighting their own fight and spreading the word."