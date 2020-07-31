The goal line of childbirth - meaning the hours just before the baby well, you know, comes out - is supposed to be a very nervous and stressful time.

Well, someone forgot to tell that to Tim Settle.

Check out this video featuring the third-year Washington Football Team defensive lineman, as well as his partner, going off like they're at a party instead of the hospital:

When you're waiting on your baby to arrive 😂🙌



(Repost via @tim_settle) pic.twitter.com/MSmFVBuQ0U



— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) July 31, 2020

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TALK PODCAST

Settle is one of the funnier dudes on the team, so if someone was going to dance like he just notched a sack on third-and-12 during this major milestone, it's not that surprising that he's the one.

Congrats in advance to Settle and the soon-to-be-mom on their big day. Hopefully that young one is ready to get after it, because it seems like he/she is about to enter a pretty rowdy family.

Stay connected to the team with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE WASHINGTON FOOTBALL NEWS:

Tim Settle is waiting for his child to be born, but you wouldn't know it from this video originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington