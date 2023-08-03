Tim Settle returns to Bills practice after sitting out with injury

The first Buffalo Bills player to sustain an injury during 2023 training camp returned to the field after only missing one workout.

On Tuesday, the sixth outing of Bills training camp, Buffalo defensive tackle Tim Settle watched practice from the sideline. The team announced that was due to a groin injury.

The 26-year-old left the practice field on Monday, Buffalo’s first session with full pads and hitting. Settle later returned but ended up sitting out Tuesday’s session.

While on the side watching, Settle was not seen to have any sort of limp and he did not appear to be in any pain. The ensuing day on Wednesday the team had off so it read all along as a precautionary measure.

That turned out to be the case as Settle returned to the practice field at St. John Fisher University on Thursday. In addition, safety Jordan Poyer did as well. Poyer had a veteran rest day the same practice Settle sat out.

