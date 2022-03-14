Tim Settle plans to sign with Bills

The Bills spent some time fortifying both sides of the line of scrimmage on Monday.

They signed guard Rodger Saffold and extended the contract of center Mitch Morse early in the day and moved on to the other side of the ball a little later. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that defensive tackle Tim Settle has agreed to a two-year deal with the Bills.

Settle was a 2018 fifth-round pick in Washington and he’s spent his entire four-year career with the NFC East club. He appeared in 63 games and picked up 54 tackles, seven sacks, and a fumble recovery.

He’ll join Ed Oliver and Star Lotulelei on the interior of the line in Buffalo. Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler are both set to become free agents this week.

