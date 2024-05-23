Tim Paumgartner signs from FC Liefering

Local youngster pens deal to 2028

Tim Paumgartner is joining FC Red Bull Salzburg from FC Liefering and has signed a contract until 30 June 2028 with our Red Bulls.

The big midfielder from Kuchl near Salzburg joined the Red Bull Football Academy in summer 2017 and has played for U15, U16 and U18 sides there - winning three titles playing the Football of Tomorrow.

Tim Paumgartner has been a regular at our co-operation club in Liefering (29 appearances, one goal and one assist) as well as for our UEFA Youth League team (15 appearances, one goal and one assist).

Details