Tim Patrick signs Broncos tender

Wide receiver Tim Patrick will be back with the Broncos in 2020.

There wasn’t much chance of things going any other way once Patrick was tendered as an exclusive rights free agent and, per Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com, Patrick removed any lingering intrigue by signing that tender on Wednesday.

Patrick spent time with the Ravens and 49ers after going undrafted in 2017 and wound up on Denver’s practice squad during the season. He played all 16 games in 2018 and was limited to eight appearances last year after breaking his hand.

Patrick has 39 catches for 533 yards and a touchdown over those 24 games. He has also been credited with nine tackles while playing on special teams.

