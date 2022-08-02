Tim Patrick carted off at Broncos practice

Wide receiver Tim Patrick needed assistance to leave the field after going down with an injury during Tuesday’s practice at Broncos training camp.

According to multiple reports from the practice, Patrick went down with a right leg injury after making a leaping catch. Practice came to a halt and players gathered around Patrick as a cart came out to take him for further evaluation.

With practice still going, there’s no word on his condition from the Broncos yet.

Patrick signed a three-year contract extension with the Broncos last November. He followed up a 51-catch season in 2020 with 53 catches for 734 yards and five touchdowns in 16 starts last year.

Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Kendall Hinton, Seth Williams, Travis Fulgham, Tyrie Cleveland, Trey Quinn, and fifth-rounder Montrell Washington are also on the roster at receiver in Denver.

