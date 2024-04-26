Tim Means returns for UFC Fight Night on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Riding the high of his last victory that earned him fight of the night, Tim “The Dirty Bird” Means is returning to the octagon for UFC fight night on Saturday. The welterweight bout against Uros Medic is scheduled to be on the main card at the Apex in Las Vegas.

At 40 years old and 48 fights into his career, retirement is on the horizon for Means. He still has a lot going for him though, as he is the Moriarty High School wrestling coach and he is determined to mold the program into a winner.

“It’s the thing I enjoy the most,” he said. “Kids work hard. I’ve had a few years to clean out my room and get everybody on board and what we’re chasing is the division there in Moriarty for our wrestling program.”

Saturday’s main card is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

