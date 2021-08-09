Tim Meadows and his followers join Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail in this exclusive clip

Tim Meadows as the prophet Jedediah

As you might have guessed from the subtitle, things haven’t been going smoothly on Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail. Sure, Reverend Ezekiel “Zeke” Brown (Daniel Radcliffe) may have found the right ruffian—in the form of outlaw Benny The Teen (Steve Buscemi)—to lead his congregation westward. Prudence Aberdeen (Geraldine Viswanathan) has shown off her pluck and ingenuity throughout, despite her husband Todd’s (Jon Bass) preening and utter lack of survival skills. But they’ve also faced numerous hardships—which, according to Radcliffe, are only going to get worse the further down the trail they go. In the upcoming “Meet The Noonans,” the group gets a helping hand from none other than Tim Meadows.

In this exclusive clip from episode five, the prophet Jedediah (Meadows) finds our tired, dusty townspeople in their latest quandary. He eagerly offers up the services of his flock, the Noonans, who kinda look like Mormons to us (though, most of what we know about Mormonism we learned from Big Love and Murder Among The Mormons). The placid Noonans respond to their prophet’s calls in unison, which unnerves Prue, but Jedediah’s direct line to God quickly impresses Zeke.

Knowing Miracle Workers, this encounter with Jedediah and his Noonans is going to be a decidedly mixed blessing. However this works out for Zeke and his group, it’s nice to see Meadows pop up again in Simon Rich’s TV series, which has new showrunners in Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick. His prophet status is a nice callback to season one of Miracle Workers, which saw Meadows play a laser eye surgeon named Dr. Dave Shelby, who was also supposed to get a call from God (played by Buscemi) after popping up on a celestial app called Prophetmatch.com.

“Meet The Noonans” airs Tuesday, August 10 at 10:30 p.m. ET on TBS.