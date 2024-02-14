Tim Key: ‘I’ve written 3,000 poems – it’s easy if you’ve got no quality control’

Comedian Tim Key

If you’re looking for a last-minute Valentine’s present, you should probably steer clear of comedian Tim Key’s new book Chapters, described by the publishers as “his least ambitious project to date”.

“I wouldn’t go so far as to say it’s a Valentine’s Day poetry collection,” says Key – though it is precisely that: 90 or so poems, published today. Speaking on Zoom from his London flat, he wants to make it clear that any stereotypical romantic verse is in short supply. “I haven’t been in touch with Clinton’s Cards, but I don’t think they’re biting my hand off…”

The closest we come to Clinton-style schmaltz – and it’s not very close – is a wedding poem:

THE HAPPY COUPLE

The best man didn’t prepare a speech as such.

He decided he’d just see “what came to mind”.

In the event, nothing really did.

He was largely silent.

Once or twice he’d look over at the bride and groom and say,

“There they are.”

Not everyone knows him as a poet: to some, the 47-year-old is simply Alan Partridge’s “Sidekick Simon” (the role he’s played on screen since 2010). Will we see him in this year’s Patridge series? “Never say never.” He’s still waiting for the call, but if asked, he’d say yes. As a fan of Steve Coogan’s creation since childhood, “that’s sort of non-negotiable for me, because it would be such a strange thing to say no – I wouldn’t be able to look my 18-year-old self in the face.”

Alan Partridge's Mid Morning Matters: Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge and Tim Key as Simon - Baby Cow Productions

Key’s deadpan poems – which he glues to the back of playing cards, and recites while swigging lager – are the backbone of his hilarious live shows, which hide their craftsmanship behind his shambolic, slightly unstable persona.

In 2009, Key won the Edinburgh Comedy Award – the most prestigious prize in stand-up – for a show that featured a fridge onstage. “Inside the fridge, there was a big velvet heart,” he says. “I’d stripped out all of the shelves in the fridge and I’d put lights in under the heart and above the heart so it was beautifully lit. I think I did that show maybe 90 times and I never opened the fridge once. But I knew it was in there.”

It’s almost a metaphor for Key himself, who keeps his heart hidden away; shy about his personal life, he seems happiest hiding behind his comic persona. When I ask him – apropos of Valentine’s – what’s the most romantic thing he’s ever done, he laughs: “I think I’m more comfortable talking about romantic things I’ve done by burying them in a one-hour live show.”

Key spent much of 2023 touring one such show: Mulberry, a surreal snapshot of lockdown that earned him some of the best reviews of his career. He’s working on a follow-up, and recently staged a full hour of new material for it, but says he still has no clue what it’s about.

“None,” he sighs. This is often the case. With a previous tour, “in the first preview all of the poems were about cars. I definitely intended to have a car onstage, and after the gig, I bought [a replica of] Ryan Gosling’s ‘Drive’ jacket with a scorpion on the back.” But he ultimately ditched all the car material, and rewrote the show entirely to make it about dating. “It goes to show, you don’t know what the show will be at the start.”

Does he still have the jacket? “Oh god, yeah. I don’t wear it very often. I can’t think of many social occasions where it’s the correct garment.” He grins: “I might wear it to football tonight.” (Key plays in a weekly comedians’ kickabout, run by The News Quiz’s Andy Zaltzman.)

Tim Key: 'You can’t look for love in the poems – you’ve got to look around the edges'

He’s currently touring Chapters, and will spend his evening on Valentine’s Day being interviewed about it by comedian Sam Campbell. “Play my cards right, we might go out afterwards,” he jokes. “I’ll take a single red rose, just in case.”

What’s his average workday like? “It’s terrible, completely terrible. I get very easily distracted…” he sighs. “That feeling of looking at the clock, and it’s seven o’ clock in the evening, and you’re just hanging your head in shame that you haven’t done what needed to be done… I think there is maybe something happening in the world, where people are finding it more difficult to concentrate.”

Fortunately, to Key, poems – unlike his scriptwriting – aren’t “work”. After a hard day of procrastination, “I might go to the pub for last orders and have an hour just writing any old c–p, and come home with maybe a couple of nice poems.” Writing poems is a doddle, he says, but finding them afterwards is sometimes tricky.

“There’s a lot of chaos, in terms of where they are in my flat. There’s big old boxes of these things” – he suddenly holds up a poem-card, produced as if from his sleeve – “sometimes I’ll be looking for one, and just go down a rabbit hole.” How many has he written? “Two or three thousand, I think, but you can really get your numbers up if you’ve got no quality control…”

He’s also putting the finishing touches on One for the Money, a movie he’s spent 17 years thinking about. It’s based on his award-winning The One and Only Herb McGwyer Plays Wallis Island (2007), a brilliant, bittersweet short film he made with longtime collaborator Tom Basden.

Key played an eccentric lottery-winner, and Basden his favourite singer, invited to the millionaire’s remote island. The short was essentially 25 minutes of Key and Basden nattering. Stretched to two hours “that would be horrific,” he jokes, so in the longer remake, “there are one or two other people, including – thank God – Carey Mulligan, which really helps.”

Cowards: (left to right) Tim Key, Lloyd Woolf (front), Tom Basden, Stefan Golaszewski - BBC/Angel Eye Media Ltd

He met Basden at Cambridge University, where Key (who grew up in Cambridge, but studied at Sheffield) bluffed his way into performing with the Footlights by pretending to be a student.

They star together in Tim Key’s Late-Night Poetry Programme – which is, in fact, nothing of the sort. Returning to Radio 4 next month, it’s really an odd-couple sitcom – episodes have involved car hijackings and foreign travel – built around the awkward rapport between Key and Basden. I can’t think of another recent Radio 4 series with fans devoted enough to buy it as a vinyl double-album – as happened with season four of Key’s.

That album, like Chapters, is released by Utter & Press. A tiny Cornish publisher – Key is, as yet, their only author – Utter struggled to cope with demand when his last two books became unexpected bestsellers. It’s run by an old friend of his, designer Emily Juniper – who’s also the liveliest recurring character in Key’s books. In Chapters, the footnotes record her (sometimes unimpressed) reactions as he reads her his poems over a long, boozy afternoon.

The dialogues – which paint a portrait of a sweet, but sometimes infuriating, friendship – are partly drawn from life. “We have a lot of circular conversations,” says Key. “She says ‘That’s going in the book, isn’t it?’ and I can hardly deny it sometimes.” When I suggest the footnotes are the real heart of the book, Key laughs. “It’s seeing the wood for the trees isn’t it? You can’t look for love in the poems – you’ve got to look around the edges.”

Chapters (Utter & Press) is published today. Tim Key is at Peckham Levels, London SE15, today and touring. Tickets: timkey.co.uk