Tim Johnson reflects on absurd low blow at 2024 PFL 4: ‘I haven’t been hit in the groin like that ever’

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Tim Johnson clinched a playoff spot in abrupt fashion at 2024 PFL 4.

Johnson (18-9) scored a first-round TKO of Danilo Marques on Thursday at Mohegan Sun Arena, but had to deal with some adversity first.

In an all-time unusual sequence, Johnson absorbed a groin shot, but tagged Marques simultaneously. This resulted in both fighters crashing to the canvas. After he utilized his time to recover, Johnson charged at Marques and dropped him with a right hand. Johnson finished Marques off moments later with ground-and-pound.

“I haven’t been hit in the groin like that ever,” Johnson told MMA Junkie and other reporters after the fight at Mohegan Sun Arena. “In practice, in a fight, that was a instant. I ate two good kicks from Danilo. He started the fight with a body kick and that really – I thought I was going to go down.

“It took a lot for me to stay on my feet. It was a instant pain, didn’t even know I rolled, didn’t even know that I landed a shot until everybody was talking about it afterwards. Hopefully that doesn’t happen again. I don’t like that.”

Johnson will meet Denis Goltsov in the 2024 PFL heavyweight semifinals. He got his wish of making the playoffs, and now hopes to have a longterm future with PFL.

Johnson parted ways with Bellator shortly before the two brands merged and was brought back for this fight as a short notice replacement.

“Hopefully no injuries or (anything) too bad and things line up score wise,” Johnson said, prior to the playoff clinch. “Maybe sneak my way into the tournament. I got to skip half of it.

“So, don’t have to wait till next season to maybe sneak my way into a million dollars. Maybe I can do it this year. Hopefully I found a home (with PFL), and I’m able to stay here. Give it actual real try one more time.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL 2024, Week 4.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie