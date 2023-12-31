Tim Hardaway Jr. gets the And-1

“I kind of focus and do my own path and everyone has their own way to this league,” Jaquez said. “Mine just happened to take a little bit longer than some others and that’s fine.”
Troy Aikman was among those thrilled to see Jimmy Johnson get honored.
The Pistons went more than two months without a win.
Postseason positioning is on the line for both the Lions and Cowboys on Saturday.
Illinois AD Josh Whitman says the university was not aware of a rape allegation against Shannon until an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday.
Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2023.
Harmon was looking like one of the best players in college basketball this season.
It’s shaping up to be a competitive Big 12 season with four of the 11 remaining undefeated teams in Division I residing in the conference.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
Icons, pioneers and many more died in 2023.
The Pac-12 is seemingly saving the best for last.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
Whether you're fighting for a championship or trying to end the fantasy season on a high note, Matt Harmon breaks down what to watch for in Week 17.
Kalen DeBoer may have turned Washington around in just two years, but his journey to the College Football Playoff isn't an overnight success story.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
There's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, but we're first looking back at the best games of the four-team playoff era.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto was officially introduced by the Dodgers on Wednesday after he signed a record 12-year, $325 million deal with the team.
The Big Ten will again be Caitlin Clark’s playground as opposing defenses try to find solutions for the senior and her NCAA-leading 30.5 points per game.
Alexander will miss Sunday's game against the Vikings.
NC State is the talk of the nation heading into the heart of conference play this month and the new favorite to finish atop a talented ACC.