Tim Hardaway Jr. with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets
Tim Hardaway Jr. (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/13/2021
Curry needs two more 3s to pass Ray Allen, and he plays in Madison Square Garden Tuesday.
Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has called out his players again and again for not competing hard enough.
After the Chiefs demolished the Raiders on Sunday, coaches Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy didn’t immediately go home. Instead, they traveled half a mile across the parking lot.
The New Orleans Pelicans may need an Excedrin with how many headaches they have been getting from Zion Williamson lately. Pelicans beat writer Jake Madison made troubling revelations this week about Williamson's work ethic. He said in a tweet that ...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had some hilarious feedback for NFL analyst Tony Romo after yesterday's game against the Buffalo Bills.
The Bears were brutal in the 2nd half in their loss to the Packers, but many felt Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth were just unbearable.
Rival teams expect the Celtics to be open to talks around guard Dennis Schröder, who inked a one-year deal with Boston in the offseason but has had a strong season that likely prices him out of a potential re-signing. Source: Shams Charania @ The ...
Jonathan Kuminga was a plus-11 in six minutes for the Warriors in their win over the Pacers. Steve Kerr knows the rookie deserves more minutes, and it's clear the 19-year-old will have a part to play in Golden State's title chase.
While all eyes are on Steph Curry from beyond the arc, the Warriors guard added an acrobatic layup to his highlight reel vs. the Pacers on Monday night.
Paul Finebaum shares his thoughts on the Bo Nix situation.
Here are five potential landing spots for Bo Nix.
Recent reports suggest these players could be on the move.
Stephen Curry came up just short of Ray Allen's 3-point record Monday night. The 33-year-old sharp-shooting guard made five 3s, scored 26 points and rallied the Golden State Warriors to a 102-100 victory over the Indiana Pacers.
One source said the Kings are still shopping a package including Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley III in hopes of getting a good player in return. Sources told The Bee over the summer the Kings had expressed interest in the Philadelphia 76ers' Ben ...
The Los Angeles Lakers are among 7 teams who have interest in Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.
Four (4!!!) Ravens should have been flagged on the onside kick. Did the refs just not notice? Video shows one trying to get a player to move but then not throwing a flag despite the player not moving. Refs have struggled all year, this one is egregious:
With four weeks left in the NFL regular season, the playoff field remains wide open - though that should change in short order.