Tim Hardaway Jr. with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets

Tim Hardaway Jr. (Dallas Mavericks) with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/13/2021
The Brooklyn Nets acquired James Harden on Wednesday in a multi-team trade that sent shockwaves through the NBA. Here are the winners and losers from the blockbuster deal.
Tedy Bruschi was among a few former Patriots reacting to Bill Belichick's decision to not accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Stephen A. Smith no longer thinks Kyrie Irving is worth the trouble for the Brooklyn Nets.
A blockbuster four-team trade sent James Harden from the Houston Rockets to the Brooklyn Nets. Our own Chris Haynes and Vince Goodwill reconvene this week on an emergency episode for your listening pleasure. How will Harden affect the team chemistry both on and off the court? Is Brooklyn the odds-on favorite to win the East or do the Nets have a soap opera on their hands?
The statistic about Charlotte rookie LaMelo Ball that stuns teammate Terry Rozier.
Lost in the chaos of Wednesday’s blockbuster Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets trade that united James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving was the involvement of the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Three anonymous Dolphins players weren't impressed with Tua Tagovailoa's first season.
Alabama has not made the hiring of Bill O’Brien official yet, but head coach Nick Saban sounds as if it’s a done deal. O’Brien is expected to get back into coaching in Tuscaloosa as the national champions’ new offensive coordinator, replacing Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian left to become head coach at the University of Texas. The [more]
The Lakers star got inspired in the moment by a teammate's bet.
Rockets guards John Wall and James Harden have very different ideas of what Houston is capable of achieving this season.
With SF 49ers DC Robert Saleh on the cusp of becoming the NY Jets HC, a Jimmy Garoppolo-Sam Darnold swap could make sense for both sides.
Houston will reportedly acquire Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum, Rodions Kurucs, four first-round picks and four first-round pick swaps in the four-team deal, which also includes the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Chicago needs to address the QB position this offseason, where they'll likely be drafting a young QB in the draft. Could it be Mac Jones?
Payton Pritchard is already turning into a cult hero in Boston. Chris Forsberg breaks down the early returns from the 26th draft pick and compares how Pritchard stacks up against the rest of the NBA's rookie class.
The Houston Rockets traded away 2018 NBA MVP James Harden in a blockbuster deal. But what will the new version of this team look like?
The big names are out as networks send their star announcers to Divisional games
Get the latest on the injury suffered by Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the National Championship Game
In a card stacked with some of the sport's most notable names, Amanda Ribas is gunning for a standout performance at UFC 257.
Pedro Baez, who spent the first seven years of his career with the Dodgers before becoming a free agent, has agreed to a two-year deal with the Houston Astros.