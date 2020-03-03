Spurs head coach Tim Duncan. Imagine hearing that a year ago. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Big Fundamental is taking over the big chair for the San Antonio Spurs, at least for one game.

Spurs legend Tim Duncan, who has worked as an assistant coach for the team this season, will take over as head coach for Tuesday’s game due to a personal matter for Gregg Popovich, the Spurs announced.

Gregg Popovich will miss tonight's Spurs-Hornets game due to personal business.



Tim Duncan will serve as the Spurs head coach tonight in place of Pop. pic.twitter.com/pvZFshWuOs — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 3, 2020

Duncan has previously stepped in as Spurs head coach, but only after Popovich was ejected from a game in November. Even then, it was hard to tell he was the actual head coach, as fellow assistant Becky Hammon and Will Hardy also handled duties usually reserved for the top job.

There might be a similar dynamic at play on Tuesday, as Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports that Hammon or Hardy will handle postgame media duties instead of Duncan.

Tim Duncan’s rise in the Spurs coaching staff

The Spurs hired the 43-year-old Duncan as an assistant coach last summer, three years after his retirement. It appears Duncan has shown himself quite capable in a coaching role, ascending to a position where he is Popovich’s top choice as a replacement in an interim role.

Pretty good for a guy who “doesn’t know a lick about coaching,” as Popovich joked before the season.

However, Duncan receiving the technical mantle of head coach means that Hammon will wait yet again to make history as the NBA’s first female head coach, even as she handles some of the duties.

