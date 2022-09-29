Tim DeVos, Austin Paul, Luke Ramsey and Jacob Brown win NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championships in DII-V

With Layne Riggs having earned the 2022 national championship in Division I of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, the title winners for Divisions II, III, IV and V have been revealed.

Tim DeVos, Austin Paul, Luke Ramsey and Jacob Brown are the national champions of Divisions II through V, respectively, in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series for 2022.

Below is more on each of the champions.

RELATED: 2022 DI regional champions | Rookies of the Year

National champions

2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division II champion

Tim DeVos

The 2022 season was huge for DeVos, who grew up just a few miles from Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan.

Not only did DeVos win this year’s Division II national championship with 24 starts at his home track, but he also achieved a personal goal in tying Bob Senneker for the all-time wins record at the 7/16-mile paved oval when he notched his 103rd victory at Berlin in its season finale.

“Winning races never gets old,” DeVos told NASCAR.com in early September when asked about his pursuit of Berlin’s wins record. “It always makes your weekend better if you won on Saturday.”

Including the season finale on Sept. 10, DeVos won 10 races in Berlin’s Model Coverall Service, Inc. Limited Late Model division, giving him enough points to win the 2022 track championship in his division over Tyler Rycenga. DeVos needed all of those victories to secure the national championship, a title he earned by just two points over David Greenslit, the 2021 Division II national champion.

All 24 of DeVos’ starts in 2022 came at Berlin. Including the 10 victories, he picked up 21 top fives and 22 top 10s in those 24 races for a total of 454 points in the Division II national standings.

The final 2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division II national standings can be found here.

2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division III champion

Austin Paul

In 2022, Paul was the man to beat in Adams County Speedway’s B Modified division. He made that clear early in the season, when he won the first three B Modified features of the year on consecutive weekends at the half-mile dirt track in Corning, Iowa.

Paul would go on to win eight NASCAR-sanctioned B Modified races at Adams County in 2022. That doesn’t include his third consecutive victory in the B Modified portion of the track’s annual NAPA Auto Parts “Tradition” event to close the year on Sept. 16.

With those eight victories in 16 starts at Adams County, Paul earned the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division III national championship by a comfortable 18 points over Bobby Ozman of Irwindale Speedway in California.

Paul finished in the top 10 in all 16 of his starts at Adams County this year, and 15 of those resulted in a top five.

The final 2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division III national standings can be found here.

2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division IV champion

Luke Ramsey

Like Paul, Ramsey in Division IV won a 2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship thanks to his dominance at Adams County Speedway. The difference is he didn’t do all of his damage at the Corning, Iowa, track.

In addition to the 10 NASCAR victories Ramsey picked up at Adams County en route to the track championship in the Hobby Stock division, he won two races at I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska.

In all, Ramsey won 12 races in 19 starts at Adams County and I-80, including 17 top-five finishes. His 476 national points in Division IV of the Weekly Series were 10 more than the points second-place Jaylen Hardbarger picked up in 18 starts at Salina Highbanks Speedway in Pryor, Oklahoma.

Ramsey won Adams County’s track championship in the Hobby Stock division by an astonishing 209 points over second-place Tom Myers.

The final 2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division IV national standings can be found here.

2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division V champion

Jacob Brown

Brown is yet another 2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion who found all of his success at Adams County Speedway and I-80 Speedway. Though almost all of it came at I-80.

A native of Omaha, Nebraska, Brown won seven races in 16 NASCAR starts in 2022, all of which came in the Bragging Rights Late Model division at I-80. He also picked up a pair of top-10 finishes in the two starts he logged at Adams County, one of which was a top five.

Brown won the Division V national championship by 24 points over last year’s champ, Chris Vannausdle, despite starting in almost half the amount of races.

In total, Brown logged 15 top-10 finishes in his 16 starts, 12 of which were top fives.

The final 2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division V national standings can be found here.