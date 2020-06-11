Tim Corbin: Red Sox draft pick Nick Yorke was 'best hitter in high school baseball'

Many fans and experts were surprised the Boston Red Sox selected infielder Nick Yorke with the No. 17 pick in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Most mock drafts and prospect rankings coming into Wednesday night's first round didn't predict Yorke being selected on Day 1. In fact, some lists had him outside the top 100 players available.

The Red Sox had a different analysis of Yorke's talent and potential, and they weren't alone.

Tim Corbin is arguably the best manager in college baseball, and since taking over Vanderbilt's program in 2003, the Commodores have won four SEC titles, made four College World Series tournaments and claimed two NCAA championships. He wasn't surprised Yorke was taken in the first round, and his praise for Boston's latest draft pick didn't end there.

"It wasn't a surprise to me," Corbin said Wednesday during MLB Network's coverage of the draft. "We really recruited that kid. I thought he was the best hitter in high school baseball."

Yorke played for Archbishop Mitty High School in San Jose, Calif. He had committed to playing college baseball for Arizona, but the Red Sox are confident they can sign him.

Perhaps the most exciting part of Yorke's skill set is his bat, and it's clearly something that appealed to the Red Sox during the scouting process.

Red Sox amateur scouting dir Paul Toboni: 'The main point on Nick is he's just a really advanced hitter ... We see developing power with him, too.' Add in middle infield and 'that's what made us like him so much.' Toboni also says Sox were also very impressed by York's maturity — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) June 11, 2020

The 2020 MLB Draft resumes Thursday night with rounds two through five. The Red Sox do not have a second round selection.

