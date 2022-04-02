Tim Corbin details how ‘it just made sense’ to inspect Jordan Beck’s bat

No. 1 Tennessee (25-1, 7-0 SEC) defeated No. 5 Vanderbilt (20-5, 4-3 SEC), 6-2, Friday at Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tennessee.

In the first inning, Jordan Beck hit a home run for Tennessee. Beck was ruled out as umpires inspected his bat. His bat did not have an approved sticker for Friday’s Vanderbilt game.

The game was televised by ESPN2 with Dave Neal and former Vol Chris Burke on the call.

Following the incident with Beck, Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin discussed the situation with Neal and Burke.

“It has been part of what has been going around during the course of the week in terms of the SEC and us talking about it,” Corbin said. “It has been out there. It just made sense to do that.”

