Tim Connelly returning to Timberwolves on restructured contract

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tim Connelly will be back with the Minnesota Timberwolves next season after agreeing to a restructured contract.

According to The Athletic, Connelly is pushing back the opt-out clause in his contract until after the 2024-25 season. Connelly came to the Timberwolves on a five-year, $40 million deal. Part of his contract includes ownership stake with the team, presuming that Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore take over majority ownership from Glen Taylor.

After run to the Western Conference Finals, the Minnesota Timberwolves and president Tim Connelly have agreed to a restructured contract, locking him in for the 2024-25 season, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. Connelly’s opt-out clause has been moved to next year. pic.twitter.com/wJIfjXRCrD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 5, 2024

That situation couldn’t be resolved in mediation, and is now in arbitration, a process that could take several months. Connelly was the man behind the roster that got the Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years, and also helped get to their second-best regular season in franchise history.

Connelly said last week after the Dallas Mavericks knocked out the Timberwolves to advance to the NBA Finals that it was his intention to return next season. Connelly’s name came up as a possibility for the Detroit Pistons’ front office, a job that was filled by Trajan Langdon.

"I hope so, I mean moving wasn’t fun, so absolutely. I’ve had a blast here, it feels like we have roots here. That’s the goal, it’s been a great couple years here and I hope we can make it a much longer couple years," Connelly said Friday.

The Timberwolves have build a foundation for sustained success. Their top seven players, including Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, are all under contract for next season. Edwards was named Second Team All-NBA, Gobert was the Defensive Player of the Year for the fourth time, Naz Reid was the Sixth Man of the Year and Chris Finch was a finalist for Coach of the Year.