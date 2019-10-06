Tim Cahill on shortlist to replace Neil Harris as next Millwall manager

Tim Cahill is one of the names in the frame in become next Millwall manager - PA

Tim Cahill is one of the names Millwall are considering as they step up their search for a successor to Neil Harris.

Harris stepped down as Millwall manager after four years in charge, with Adam Barrett taking over for Saturday’s shock Championship victory over Leeds United.

Millwall now have two weeks to find a permanent replacement for Harris before the next game against Brentford on October 19.

And they could look towards another club legend, as 39-year-old Cahill is one of the names in the frame.

Former midfielder Cahill enjoyed two spells at Millwall as a player, making 260 appearances in total for the club.

Tim Cahill (left) and Neil Harris (right) playing for Millwall in 2004 Credit: getty images

The Australian, who also played for Everton, is looking to get into management and has started work towards his Uefa A coaching badge, which means he could take a job in the Championship.

Appointing Cahill would be a hugely-popular move among Millwall fans, who still fondly remember his time as a player during which the club reached the 2004 FA Cup final, losing to Manchester United.

Cahill played for Harris during his short second spell as a player at Millwall and responded to his departure by posting a message on Twitter that read: “Big respect to Neil Harris and his service to @MillwallFC Just want to say thank you for all the amazing years as a player and manager. Neil Harris and David Livermore played a massive part in bringing me back to play again at MFC. He will always be a part of this club forever.”