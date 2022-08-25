The Lions know who their starting quarterback is, and they have seen enough of Jared Goff in the preseason. He played 10 snaps in the exhibition opener and led the team to a touchdown.

What they don’t know is who is going to be Goff’s backup.

David Blough and Tim Boyle have been inconsistent. Blough started last week, and Boyle will start this week against the Steelers as the competition continues.

“What we need is, we need somebody to really take the reins here,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said, via Tim Twentyman of the team website. “Somebody needs to step up.”

Blough has played 83 snaps this preseason, completing 34 of 50 passes for 217 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also lost a fumble late in the first preseason game that allowed the Falcons to score the game-winning touchdown on a 33-yard drive in the final two minutes.

Boyle has played 60 snaps and is 21-of-37 for 210 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Campbell acknowledged the team’s backup quarterback might not currently be on the roster. Detroit has been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Mason Rudolph if the Steelers choose to trade the veteran backup. Rudolph is the likely third quarterback in Pittsburgh with Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett in front of him.

The Lions are second in the waiver claim order behind the Jaguars.

Tim Boyle will start preseason finale as Lions’ backup QB battle continues originally appeared on Pro Football Talk