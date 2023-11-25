Tim Boyle will start for Jets in Week 13

Jets head coach Robert Saleh wasn't ready to name a starting quarterback after Friday's 34-13 loss to the Dolphins, but he came to a decision ahead of a Saturday morning press conference.

Saleh told reporters that Tim Boyle will remain the starter for the team's Week 13 game against the Falcons. Boyle made his first start of the season against the Dolphins and went 27-of-38 for 179 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

The Jets promoted veteran Trevor Siemian to the active roster to serve as Boyle's backup on Friday. Former starter Zach Wilson was inactive as the emergency quarterback.

All of these machinations are needed because the Jets lost Aaron Rodgers to an Achilles injury four plays into the regular season. Rodgers has been rehabbing with an eye on returning to the team, although his plans have always been couched by the Jets needing to have something to play for in order for him to come back. Thanks in large part to the efforts of Wilson and Boyle, that's pretty much a pipe dream with six games left on the Jets' schedule.