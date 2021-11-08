Tim Boyle returning to practice for Lions

The Lions will have another quarterback on the practice field when they return from their bye this week.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Tim Boyle will return to practice. Boyle injured his thumb in the team’s final preseason game and went on injured reserve after having surgery on it.

Boyle can practice for the next 21 days before the window to activate him will close. He can be added to the active roster at any point in that span.

Boyle appeared in 11 games for the Packers over the last two seasons and completed three of the four passes he threw in those appearances. If activated, he’d join David Blough as backups to Jared Goff on the 53-man roster.

