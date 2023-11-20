Tim Boyle on replacing QB Zach Wilson in Jets 32-6 loss to Bills
Jets backup QB Tim Boyle discusses positive takeaways from his performance after replacing Zach Wilson in team's blowout loss to the Bills.
Finally, the Jets made a change at quarterback.
General manager Joe Douglas recognized the error and tried to remedy it, but in the process, he didn’t fully account for how dangerous Wilson’s inability to overcome mistakes could ultimately be.
The Jets haven't scored a touchdown on any of their last 36 possessions, and their offensive numbers are equally stark. Still, their head coach did Monday what he's done the last 63 days: defend the quarterback.
The Chargers shut down the Jets on Monday night at MetLife Stadium for their second straight win.
