Tim Boyle on Jets' starting debut: You've got to feel like you're dangerous out there

Tim Boyle has started only three games in his career. All three came in 2021 with the Lions. He didn't win any of them.

The quarterback will make his first start since then, and his first for the Jets, on Friday against the Dolphins.

He said he is a different player from then to now.

“You've got to feel like you’re dangerous out there,” Boyle said Tuesday, via Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. "You can’t go into a play or a series thinking with any doubt. Confidence is critical going in there and feeling like I’m the guy and that I’m not going to miss. That’s kind of the focus.

“But, yeah, confidence is everything playing quarterback.”

The Jets benched Zach Wilson, who started nine games after Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles.

Boyle went 61-of-94 for 526 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions in his three starts, returning to play after a stint on injured reserve with a broken right thumb.

“I feel like my actual play on the field has changed since then,” Boyle said. "I came off my thumb injury and those three starts I had in Detroit, I didn’t really feel like myself. I felt like I was healthy enough to play, but truthfully, I really didn’t feel like I was confident, like that ‘dangerous’ feeling I was talking about earlier.

“So, I’m just coming back to myself and believe in myself. The confidence is high right now, but I feel like I’m seeing it well; I’m throwing it well. And that’s ultimately what’s playing quarterback's all about.”

Boyle was 7-of-14 for 33 yards and an interception after replacing Wilson on Sunday.

The Jets have only nine offensive touchdowns in 10 games.