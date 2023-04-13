Tim Boyle excited to join Jets and familiarity with former teammates and Nathaniel Hackett

The Jets recently added a veteran quarterback formally of the Green Bay Packers. Of course, not that veteran quarterback. We’re talking of course about former Packers, Lions and Bears quarterback Tim Boyle.

Boyle joined the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and now that he is joining the Jets, he gets to reunite with players Allen Lazard and Adam Pankey as well as offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Boyle is very excited about that.

“I’m just thrilled and being around my people here, Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett, obviously I’ve had a couple years with him, Allen Lazard, Adam Pankey, just the familiarity is going to be wonderful,” Boyle said via Jets team reporter Caroline Hendershot. “I’m just excited to help build up the culture.”

Boyle is also excited about playing in the AFC and spending his entire career to this point in the NFC. “It’s definitely interesting,” Boyle said. “I had my fair share of kind of rotating teams up there in the NFC North, I’m glad to be out of the NFC right now and just kind of spread my wings a little bit and be around some different people, but it’s going to be nice. Like I said, just be back in the northeast, be around my people, and I’m glad that I get to take the next step in my career.”

Boyle will at least give the Jets a quarterback that can help run Hackett’s offense as the team is still working on acquiring Aaron Rodgers. Their offseason program begins Monday and they can begin on-field work in May.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire