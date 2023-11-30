Tim Boyle: Aaron Rodgers didn't miss a beat, brings wisdom and energy to offense

Tim Boyle will remain the Jets' starting quarterback for this week's game against the Falcons, but he wasn't the quarterback people were paying attention to at Wednesday's practice.

Aaron Rodgers took those honors as he returned to the practice field less than three months after he tore his Achilles four plays into the team's first game of the season. Boyle is used to sharing the practice field with Rodgers from both the offseason and their time together in Green Bay and he said that the quarterback looked right at home on the field.

"It is nice having Aaron back," Boyle said, via the team's website. "Like the quarterbacks were saying, Aaron hasn't skipped a beat. You could tell his presence was missed, but today it was the same happy and joking individual who brings a lot of wisdom and energy to this offense. We are grateful to have him back."

Boyle said that Rodgers "tries to make me think the next level" because there are "there are small details in every play where Aaron is on another level of thinking." The Jets could certainly use a higher level of play from Boyle on Sunday because anything other than a win will move their already faint playoff hopes closer to being officially extinguished.