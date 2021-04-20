Tim Benz: Tim Benz, Matt Williamson's NFL Draft preview: Potential Steelers replacements for Vance McDonald; wild wide receiver depth

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Benz, The Tribune-Review, Greensburg
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Apr. 20—In advance of the NFL Draft (April 29-May 1), "Breakfast With Benz" is spending this week publishing daily Pittsburgh Steelers previews and podcasts.

We are breaking down the franchise's needs into five different sections. Each day, former college and NFL scout Matt Williamson (Steelers radio contributor/"Peacock and Williamson NFL Show") joins me to analyze the prospective talent within a given position group.

We also discuss potential Steelers targets, organizational needs and draft strategy.

In Tuesday's post, we look at the wide receivers and tight ends.

------

In most drafts, you can expect Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert to add at least one wide receiver. Especially in a year with skill as deep at the position as appears to be the case in 2021.

But with JuJu Smith-Schuster's surprising return, along with existing depth at the position (James Washington, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Ray-Ray McCloud), the Steelers may have to pass on the talent pool to address other areas of need.

"For the first time in forever, I don't think they'll use a premium pick at this position," Williamson said. "Which hurts a little bit, because you'd like to get a piece of this pie ... Maybe there is one that is too good to pass up. But I think they have other needs."

Exactly. Like, you know, running back, tackle, center, cornerback and outside linebacker. All positions that have lost starters from last year's Week 1 depth chart.

"I had no qualms with getting JuJu for $8 million," Williamson said. "But there will be many times in this draft class where you would say, 'I'd like to take a receiver here in Round 4. I can't believe this guy is available. I have an early third-round grade on him and I'm picking here in the middle of Round 4.'... The supply is much greater than the demand."

If the Steelers are looking for a pass catcher to add to the mix, they could fill a hole at tight end instead. Vance McDonald retired after the 2021 season ended. And even though Eric Ebron was the primary pass-catching weapon at the position in 2020, replacing McDonald is important. Not just in terms of depth, but also because the Steelers like to run two-tight end sets.

Ebron's contract was reworked and extended through 2026 during the offseason. However, those years from 2022 onward are voidable.

So if a tight end is taken next week as the No. 2 at the position, he could be in place as the starter by 2022.

Florida's Kyle Pitts is the No.1 tight end on the board. And Williamson calls him the best non-quarterback in the draft. So, unfortunately, he'll be long gone by the time the Steelers pick at No. 24.

"SEC teams would put first-round corners, like (South Carolina's) Jaycee Horn, in man coverage against him and he would destroy them," Williamson said. "He was a dominant, dominant player. I can't really remember anyone like him coming out. I think he is a special player."

One thing to note, since Ebron isn't much of a blocker, that's the aspect of McDonald's game that will be most missed, especially in 2021. So any rookie who comes in as a backup to Ebron must get up to speed in that department quickly. That's why Williamson thinks Penn State's Pat Freiermuth could be interesting.

"More of the throwback, Heath Miller (type)," Williamson said. "Physical. In-line. Good blocker. Rugged. Hard to get on the ground. A focal point of their offense, too. He's a real solid top-40 pick."

Taking Freiermuth in the first round may be a reach, though. Especially if top-level prospects at running back, offensive line, outside linebacker and cornerback remain on the board by pick No. 24. The problem is, as the consensus second-best tight end in the draft after Pitts, Freiermuth is unlikely to last until the Steelers come back around again on Friday night in the second round.

That's why names such as Boston College's Hunter Long, Miami's Brevin Jordan and Notre Dame's Tommy Tremble are worth remembering.

"He is aggressive," Williamson said of Tremble. "He loves to block. If you put him in motion, he 'wham blocks' defensive ends. Runs well. Has explosive traits. It's a bit of a projection. In the meantime, I bet he is a great special teamer.

"I'd much rather play with this guy than against him."

But after those top five players at the position, Williamson says the pickings get awfully slim. If the Steelers have yet to fill that hole by Day 3 of the draft, Michigan's Nick Eubanks and Mississippi's Kenny Yeboah may fit the bill since both are reputed to be decent blockers.

------

In Tuesday's podcast, Williamson further explains why he is so high on Kyle Pitts. We talk about one receiver that could dramatically impact the draft order. And there's an interesting trait about many receivers in the draft that makes one pass catcher stand out in a certain way.

Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at tbenz@triblive.com or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless specified otherwise.

Recommended Stories

  • LeBron James' former Miami mansion, with space for two yachts, sells for $12.75 million

    On the Florida coast, a three-story home owned by LeBron James when he played for the Miami Heat just sold for $12.75 million.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Updated 1st-round projections with trades

    Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling updates his first-round projections for the 2021 NFL draft, complete with a few more big trades

  • Report: Celtics sign Jabari Parker to 2 year deal, waive Mo Wagner

    Jabari Parker will join the Celtics after a short stint in Sacramento.

  • Dwyane Wade buys ownership stake in Jazz, wants active role with team

    Dwyane Wade is close with Ryan Smith, who bought the Jazz in October.

  • Patrick Marleau breaks Gordie Howe's record for most NHL games

    San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau broke the NHL record for most career games on Monday, passing the legendary Gordie Howe. When Marleau was on the ice for the opening faceoff against the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, he appeared in his 1,768th game. Howe played in 1,767 NHL games from 1946-71 and in the 1979-80 season.

  • Washington Football Team polls fans with new list of potential nicknames

    Will any of the latest proposed names stick?

  • Kelvin Gastelum has his new 'mind coach' to thank for renewed focus

    Gastelum has shown remarkable talent at times, but he’s the first to admit that consistency hasn’t been his strong suit.

  • Bulls star Zach LaVine to reportedly miss games after entering NBA's health and safety protocols

    The Bulls will reportedly lose their best player as they fight for a playoff spot.

  • Sweden's Sorenstam to compete on home soil for first time since 2008

    The 10-times major champion, who retired in 2008 but returned to action earlier this year at the Gainbridge LPGA event, will host the innovative mixed tournament at Vallda Golf and Country Club alongside Henrik Stenson. Sorenstam, who is third on the all-time list with 72 LPGA titles, last played on home soil at the 2008 Scandinavian TPC in Stockholm. "I'm excited to tee it up at the Scandinavian Mixed and to be back playing competitively in my home country of Sweden for the first time in 13 years," Sorenstam, 50, said.

  • Brawl at youth basketball game ends with spectator body slamming referee

    Things got heated at a youth basketball game after a disagreement over a call.

  • Stay the course, Washington. Stick with Football Team or go with Football Club as the team's nickname.

    What was once comically bland has grown to be a viable candidate in the on-the-fly rebranding of the franchise.

  • Israel Adesanya-Robert Whittaker 2 the fight to make after UFC Vegas 24

    Marvin Vettori can wait.

  • Nick Foligno hopes to make Leafs debut Thursday vs. Jets

    Former Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno is eyeing Thursday as his potential debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs, he said on an NHL.com podcast. The Maple Leafs acquired the left wing on April 11 in a three-team trade with Columbus and the San Jose Sharks, with each team retaining a portion of Foligno's salary so he can join the North Division leaders for their Stanley Cup pursuit. Toronto visits the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

  • Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz to face Glover Teixeira at UFC 266

    Light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz will put his title on the line for the second time at UFC 266 on Sept. 4 against top contender Glover Teixeira. UFC president Dana White broke the news on Wednesday to ESPN. Blachowicz (28-8) won the vacant 205-pound title by defeating Dominick Reyes by knockout at UFC 253 in September. He defeated the title against middleweight champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 259 in March. The Polish champion handed Adesanya his first career loss. Conor McGregor sexual assault charges dropped in France Teixeira (32-7), a former title challenger, solidified his place as the top contender in the division by putting together a five-fight winning streak. During his recent run at the top of the division, Teixeira has earned two Performance of the Night bonuses. While UFC 266 has a main event bout, the location and venue of the planned fight card hasn't been disclosed.

  • UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage

    The fighters went nose to nose in this UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video following the official weigh-in on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and Kelvin Gastelum square off in the main event. Whittaker was originally slated to face Paulo Costa, who withdrew because of illness. UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC Vegas 24 (aka UFC on ESPN 22) takes place on Saturday, April 17, at The Apex in Las Vegas. TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ UFC Vegas 24 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Main Event - Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker (185.5) vs Kelvin Gastelum (185)Co-Main Event - Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens (156) vs Drakkar Klose (156)Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski (250.5) vs Chase Sherman (251)Middleweight Bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan (185.5) vs Jacob Malkoun (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena (155) vs Alexander Munoz (155.5) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims (7 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+) Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez (126.5)* vs Justine Kish (125.5)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov (264) vs Juan Espino (257)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (116) vs Loopy Godinez (116)Middleweight Bout: Bartosz Fabinski (184.5) vs Gerald Meerschaert (185.5)Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (156) vs Dakota Bush (155.5)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn (147)* vs Josiane Nunes (136) -- bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely (135.5) vs Anthony Birchak (135.5) *Missed weight

  • NASCAR Cup Series Driver Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

    Last five races for Active Drivers prior to 2021 Race — Ordered by Average Finish Driver Name Races Wins Top 5 Top 10 Points Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish Denny Hamlin 5 1 4 4 150 44 15.2 9.6 Aric Almirola 5 1 3 4 150 40 7.4 10.8 Ryan Preece 4 0 1 […]

  • Frustration grows at Richmond, but Denny Hamlin finds solace in 'smashing everyone' so far in 2021

    With one notable performance exception, Denny Hamlin made the absolute most of back-to-back short-track races in his home state, leading the most laps at each Martinsville Speedway last week and in Sunday’s stop at Richmond Raceway. In both instances, though, his dominance was not rewarded with his first checkered flag of the 2021 NASCAR Cup […]

  • 13-time All-Star Wade joins Utah Jazz ownership group

    "As a businessman, entrepreneur, and investor, I bring a lot to this partnership outside of my basketball experience," said Wade, 39, in a statement. "I’m excited to help take the Utah Jazz to the next level." The Jazz top the Western Conference standings, with a 41-14 record.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge retires from NBA after experiencing irregular heartbeat during game

    LaMarcus Aldridge said his irregular heartbeat was "one of the scariest things I've ever experienced."

  • Boucher, Raptors hand Thunder 10th straight loss, 112-106

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Chris Boucher had 31 points and 11 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors extended Oklahoma City's season-worst losing streak to 10 games, beating the Thunder 112-106 on Sunday night. Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points for Toronto, which has won three straight. Malachi Flynn had 15 points and eight rebounds.