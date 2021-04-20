Tim Benz: Tim Benz, Matt Williamson's NFL Draft preview: Potential Steelers replacements for Vance McDonald; wild wide receiver depth

Apr. 20—In advance of the NFL Draft (April 29-May 1), "Breakfast With Benz" is spending this week publishing daily Pittsburgh Steelers previews and podcasts.

We are breaking down the franchise's needs into five different sections. Each day, former college and NFL scout Matt Williamson (Steelers radio contributor/"Peacock and Williamson NFL Show") joins me to analyze the prospective talent within a given position group.

We also discuss potential Steelers targets, organizational needs and draft strategy.

In Tuesday's post, we look at the wide receivers and tight ends.

In most drafts, you can expect Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert to add at least one wide receiver. Especially in a year with skill as deep at the position as appears to be the case in 2021.

But with JuJu Smith-Schuster's surprising return, along with existing depth at the position (James Washington, Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, Ray-Ray McCloud), the Steelers may have to pass on the talent pool to address other areas of need.

"For the first time in forever, I don't think they'll use a premium pick at this position," Williamson said. "Which hurts a little bit, because you'd like to get a piece of this pie ... Maybe there is one that is too good to pass up. But I think they have other needs."

Exactly. Like, you know, running back, tackle, center, cornerback and outside linebacker. All positions that have lost starters from last year's Week 1 depth chart.

"I had no qualms with getting JuJu for $8 million," Williamson said. "But there will be many times in this draft class where you would say, 'I'd like to take a receiver here in Round 4. I can't believe this guy is available. I have an early third-round grade on him and I'm picking here in the middle of Round 4.'... The supply is much greater than the demand."

If the Steelers are looking for a pass catcher to add to the mix, they could fill a hole at tight end instead. Vance McDonald retired after the 2021 season ended. And even though Eric Ebron was the primary pass-catching weapon at the position in 2020, replacing McDonald is important. Not just in terms of depth, but also because the Steelers like to run two-tight end sets.

Ebron's contract was reworked and extended through 2026 during the offseason. However, those years from 2022 onward are voidable.

So if a tight end is taken next week as the No. 2 at the position, he could be in place as the starter by 2022.

Florida's Kyle Pitts is the No.1 tight end on the board. And Williamson calls him the best non-quarterback in the draft. So, unfortunately, he'll be long gone by the time the Steelers pick at No. 24.

"SEC teams would put first-round corners, like (South Carolina's) Jaycee Horn, in man coverage against him and he would destroy them," Williamson said. "He was a dominant, dominant player. I can't really remember anyone like him coming out. I think he is a special player."

One thing to note, since Ebron isn't much of a blocker, that's the aspect of McDonald's game that will be most missed, especially in 2021. So any rookie who comes in as a backup to Ebron must get up to speed in that department quickly. That's why Williamson thinks Penn State's Pat Freiermuth could be interesting.

"More of the throwback, Heath Miller (type)," Williamson said. "Physical. In-line. Good blocker. Rugged. Hard to get on the ground. A focal point of their offense, too. He's a real solid top-40 pick."

Taking Freiermuth in the first round may be a reach, though. Especially if top-level prospects at running back, offensive line, outside linebacker and cornerback remain on the board by pick No. 24. The problem is, as the consensus second-best tight end in the draft after Pitts, Freiermuth is unlikely to last until the Steelers come back around again on Friday night in the second round.

That's why names such as Boston College's Hunter Long, Miami's Brevin Jordan and Notre Dame's Tommy Tremble are worth remembering.

"He is aggressive," Williamson said of Tremble. "He loves to block. If you put him in motion, he 'wham blocks' defensive ends. Runs well. Has explosive traits. It's a bit of a projection. In the meantime, I bet he is a great special teamer.

"I'd much rather play with this guy than against him."

But after those top five players at the position, Williamson says the pickings get awfully slim. If the Steelers have yet to fill that hole by Day 3 of the draft, Michigan's Nick Eubanks and Mississippi's Kenny Yeboah may fit the bill since both are reputed to be decent blockers.

