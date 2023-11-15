Tim Banks nominated for Broyles Award

Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks has been nominated for the Frank Broyles Award.

The award is given to the top assistant football coach. Banks is one of 57 nominees for the award, which is given by the Broyles Foundation.

The award is named for former Arkansas head coach Frank Broyles.

The Broyles Award selection process includes the Football Writers Association of America, broadcasters, a College Football Hall-of-Fame selection committee and current college head coaches.

A selection committee of former head coaches, broadcasters and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semifinalists and the winner.

The 2022 Broyles Award winner was TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who is now serving in the same capacity at Clemson.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire