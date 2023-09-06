Tim Banks discusses Tyler Baron being healthy in 2023

Senior defensive lineman Tyler Baron is in his fourth season at Tennessee.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Baron recorded three tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and two sacks in the Vols’ season-opening win versus Virginia.

Third-year defensive coordinator Tim Banks met with media on Tuesday and discussed Baron in 2023.

“I think it’s, just like I tell anyone, being healthy,” Banks said. “Tyler is healthy. He’s always had the potential to be one of the elite players in this conference. Having the chance to keep him healthy is job number one for us and for him, as well.

“I think as long as he stays healthy and stays with the mindset and the intent that he has, we expect him to have a tremendous season for us moving forward.”

Baron appeared 36 games for the Vols from 2020-22, recording 73 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire