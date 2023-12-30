Tim Banks discusses Tennessee’s defensive backs against Iowa

Seven Tennessee defensive backs entered the NCAA transfer portal following the conclusion of the 2023 regular-season and ahead of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Iowa.

Warren Burrell (transferred to Georgia Tech), Jack Luttrell (transferred to Arizona), Brandon Turnage, Doneiko Slaughter (transferred to Arkansas), De’Shawn Rucker (transferred to South Florida), Tamarion McDonald (transferred to Ole Miss) and Wesley Walker entered the NCAA transfer portal for the Vols.

Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks met with media on Friday and discussed younger student-athletes receiving more playing time in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

“Anytime you get a chance to get some reps under your belt, it is a chance to build upon it,” Banks said. “Game reps are obviously different than practice reps, and having a chance to do it in the Citrus Bowl on this type of stage will definitely be a valuable experience that those guys can build upon heading into the spring and into the fall.

“It will be great for those guys to go out there and cut their teeth and get this thing going to get them to springboard to build upon it, absolutely.”

